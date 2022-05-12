Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia attorney general urges DOJ to protect Supreme Court justices: 'Do your job'

State calls on Attorney General Merrick Garland's Justice Department to step up against protesters

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares called on the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland to hold protesters at the homes of Supreme Court justices accountable, Thursday, telling "Fox & Friends First" that the federal government needs to do their job and protect the judges.

AT LEAST FIVE PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS VANDALIZED WITHIN A WEEK OF SCOTUS OPINION LEAK

JASON MIYARES: I said when I was attorney general, I'm going to call balls and strikes. I'm not going to pretend the law gives me power. It does not grant me -- the law is explicit. I don't have the statutory authority to prosecute these individuals. Who does? The Justice Department in Washington, D.C. does. They absolutely should be sitting back and seeing this, being concerned, and they should be having federal agents there when people cross that line. But I think it's a clear violation of Section 1507. They're shutting down private residents or shutting down roadways, and they're trying to intimidate, witness, intimidate Supreme Court justices. Right now, the US Justice Department could step in. That's why both the governor, Larry Hogan, and then also you're going to be seeing a letter later today of close to two dozen state attorney generals that have said, listen, do your job, protect these judges, stop this intimidation of these Supreme Court justices. 

