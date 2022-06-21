Supreme Court: Columnist torched for tweets trying to incite backlash against ruling on religious schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali was mocked on Twitter for his take following Tuesday's Supreme Court decision on the free exercise of religion.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in the case Carson v. Maykin, striking down part of Maine's tuition assistance program. In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that Maine's program violated the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause because it excluded religious schools, overturning the previous U.S. Court of Appeals ruling.

Ali was immediately critical of the ruling and appeared to assume it was part of an effort to exclusively push Christianity, tweeting, "Let's see what happens if a bunch of Islamic schools now pop up."

He also warned, "After today's Supreme Court holdings [sic] I hope more people research white Christian nationalism in America. You have to understand the threat we are all facing."

As the day continued, Ali posted more inciting tweets, calling for conservatives to accept Islamic and Church of Satan schools in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

"Private Islamic schools and Jewish schools should open up all over Maine. The state has to fund you now so take advantage of it. Move your communities there as well. Let's see what the Supreme Court says..." Ali tweeted.

He added, "Do Maine taxpayers have to fund a Church of Satan school? I mean based on the Supreme Court ruling the answer would have to be yes, right?"

Ali was soon called out for these tweets with many users pointing out that the ruling would allow exactly what he says.

RealClearInvestigations Senior Writer Mark Hemingway tweeted, "The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations and the Council of Islamic Schools filed an amicus brief in support of the SCOTUS' ruling today. The court is aware and I hope both groups take advantage of this."

"Your terms are acceptable," Washington Examiner Executive Editor Seth Mandel tweeted.

Attorney Case Mattox exclaimed, "Yes! More educational options for more families! Endorsed!"

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams tweeted, "schools catering to socially conservative communities? no please dont [sic] throw me into that briar patch."

"Example: 4,782,440,521 of how the left has absolutely no idea what we believe or support," author Chad Felix Greene tweeted.

The case of Carson vs. Makin was one of many high-profile cases heard this term. Another expected to be decided in June is Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade.