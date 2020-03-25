US Olympic hopeful says postponement of Summer Games 'the responsible thing to do'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Emily Day, a U.S. Olympic hopeful in beach volleyball, told Fox News Wednesday that she was "relieved a little bit" at the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo Games until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the responsible thing to do,” Day said on “Outnumbered Overtime”.

“I know there was hard decisions to be made by the IOC and the host country Japan, but all of us athletes are somewhat stuck in limbo as to where to train,” said Day, who joined the show from Torrance, Calif.. “The courts down at the beach have been taken down and so if the Olympics were going to be this summer, it would have been really tough to train properly and be able to showcase our true talent.”

The games were scheduled to begin on July 24 and run through Aug. 9.

“Right now we’re just kind of on pause with training down at the beach," said Day, who explaned that "the city has taken down the nets to discourage people coming together and playing right now so we’re following the lead and doing all of our workouts at home and just finding a wall to bump the volleyball against.”

She added, “We are all working hard to be ready to go as soon as we get the green light to start competing again and we look forward to representing the USA in the Olympics.”

