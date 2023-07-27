Success of ‘Sound of Freedom’ proves that audiences are ‘hungry’ for entertainment with values, critic says

The unexpected success of "Sound of Freedom" "Jesus Revolution" and "The Chosen" won't go unnoticed by Hollywood, a Christian media critic believes, as audiences increasingly turn to entertainment that aligns with their values.

"I think part of the reason they're blowing up is that Christian and faith-based entertainment is getting better," Adam Holz, director for Focus on the Family's media review site "Plugged In" said. Holz has been reviewing media for over twenty years and believes there's an underserved market of moviegoers with traditional values that have long been spurned by liberal Hollywood studios.

"Every year we have a couple of these films that absolutely over perform— from Hollywood's point of view. And I think they're finally starting to notice," he remarked to Fox News Digital.

He pointed to "Sound of Freedom," which has become a summer blockbuster raking in over $130 million at the box office since its July 4 weekend debut. The indie film stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, a former DHS agent who quit his job to rescue children from a sex trafficking operation. Liberal critics attacked the film, claiming it was associated with QAnon, an online group often linked with promoting fringe conspiracy theories.

Angel Studios' hit Biblical drama series "The Chosen" has also drawn mainstream appeal, being recently picked up by the CW network and featured on the cover of TV Guide.

The popularity of these projects, titles that operate with much smaller budgets than typical Hollywood studio productions, reveal there's a growing interest in entertainment with traditional values, Holz believes. He also thinks it shows an increased polarization in our society.

"I also think that in this time of increased cultural polarization in which it seems like, you know, Disney especially has done a lot of things that are progressive or woke… and audiences feel alienated. So when something comes along that that resonates with their worldview and their convictions, they're hungry to get behind it," he said.

Media giants like Disney have come under increased scrutiny from conservatives, who say they are driving away families by intentionally putting in unnecessary divisive social messages in their films and television shows.

Holz has observed this firsthand. "[N]ow it's gotten to the point where everything I see from Disney, I go into looking for where that kind of messaging is going to show up. And at least among my personal circles, so many people I know have gotten rid of Disney+. They're not going to see Disney movies," he said. "Now Christians see Disney as the vanguard of a cultural movement that in many ways is at odds with values that we share."

"And sometimes I feel like it's not even necessary. Like, why are we trying to shoehorn these messages into movies when the movie doesn't necessarily have anything to do with those issues?" he questioned.

The director for the faith-based media review site referenced how the new "Barbie" film has positive messages throughout but was tainted by a feminist theme that "throws men under the bus."

The film was hailed by critics for its "takedown" of toxic masculinity and its "unwavering" commitment to feminism.

Plugged In's review found the film largely ignored how men can use their masculinity in uplifting ways. The Kens of Barbieland are "simpish and weak" until they take power and become "obnoxious and crass," the review explained.

"So if Barbieland is supposed to be a reflection of the real world, then there’s no space for a man who respects women but also respects himself. And there’s also very little suggestion that men can use their strength and masculinity in selfless ways—ways that might protect and defend someone who’s genuinely vulnerable," the review says.

Holz said the film would've been more effective in delivering valid messages about gender and sexism if it hadn't been so aggressive in attacking men to do so.

"I think satire is most effective when there's a little bit of sympathy and understanding for the subject that is being satirized. So I think that satire is less effective when it really makes the thing it's satirizing two-dimensional. I felt like that happened here," he said.

"Ken has a little bit of redemption at the end of the movie, but even then he's kind of this weepy puddle. So I don't think men come off very well in this movie at all…as I think about this aspect of culture and cultural conflict, it's like— can we try to right some of the historic wrongs that women have faced without being a zero-sum game?" he pondered.

Holz says Plugged In approaches movies like "Barbie" as a whole, noting the positive and negative messages from a Christian perspective rather than dwelling on "soundbites."

"We want to even-handed and fair," he said.

The Christian ministry has been around since 1991, originally as a newsletter and then as a magazine before launching as website in 1999. Holz says they review movies, music, television shows, video games, YouTube channels, books and music. Reviews are broken down into categories of content, from positive elements to sexuality, profanity and violence.

"We want to think through the bigger ideas, the worldview ideas, the narratives, and help families sort of compare and contrast those with a Biblical worldview. So that is where we're coming from, and we hope that we can help your family think critically about the vast amount of entertainment that we have in our world today through the screens that are everywhere," he said.