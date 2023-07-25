Resurfaced video of 'Snow White' actress sparks controversy over changes in Disney remake: ‘No longer 1937'

A recently surfaced video of Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character in the upcoming live-action remake of "Snow White," has sparked controversy after the actress revealed how the new Disney film would differ from the 1937 animated classic.

In the 2022 D23 Expo Variety interview clip, Zegler and "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot discussed how the reimagining of Snow White would shift the Disney princess's values, dreams and agency in the story.

When asked how the new Snow White would bring a "modern edge" to the famous fable, Zegler laughed and said, "I just mean that it's no longer 1937."

Gadot, who will play the Evil Queen in the movie, interjected and divulged that Prince Ferdinand would not save Snow White.

"She's not going to be saved by the prince and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," Zegler noted. "She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

"It's just a really incredible story for young people everywhere to see themselves in," she added.

The resurfaced video spread across social media early in the week, making many Twitter users skeptical of the new adaptation's thematic direction.

"It's no longer 1937, guys," State Freedom Caucus Network Comms Director Greg Price said. "Instead of a kiss from Prince Charming, Snow White will be woken up by a WhatsApp message from her boss at the corporate job that she hates."

End Wokeness, the Twitter account that initially circulated the clip, wondered, "How many billions will this Snow White remake cost Disney?"

"It's not 1937 anymore. Instead of falling in love with her Prince, Snow White freezes her eggs," The Redheaded Libertarian tweeted.

Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain noted that the story around the new Snow White "just keeps getting weirder."

"Someone at Disney should just hire one conservative person. Like, just one," she said.

The recent controversy surrounding the film is not the first time the Disney production, set to release in March 2024, has faced criticism. While the studio has not yet released official trailers or clips from the movie, fans have already taken issue with some of Snow White's casting and creative decisions.

Some online have been critical of Zegler's casting in the film after leaked photos surfaced online of her in costume. The online images also confirmed that the film would not have the seven dwarves who would instead be called "magical creatures."

Disney said it changed the dwarfs to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film" in a statement to Hollywood Reporter. "[W]e are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

On Friday, Zegler responded to criticism about the casting and her role in the film, writing, "Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. I really, truly, do not want to see it."

Zegler has faced criticism online since her casting was announced in 2021. Some social media users questioned why the biracial actress of Colombian and Polish descent played a character known for having skin "as white as snow."

The actress previously responded to criticism of the film last year.

"At one point, you just have to shut it all off and think, if I'm not going to read the bad, I'm just not going to read the good either," she said. "I'm just going to believe in what I believe in."

Disney did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.