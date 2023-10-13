Expand / Collapse search
Students march against university removing tampons from men’s bathrooms

Clemson University removed feminine hygiene dispensers from men's bathrooms after the College Republicans chapter mocked them

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Students at Clemson University held a march this week to protest the removal of feminine hygiene products from men’s bathrooms on campus.

"About 50 students marched across Clemson University on Wednesday to demand that menstrual products be returned to men’s bathrooms in Cooper Library and that the Clemson College Republicans be reprimanded for their role in the tampons’ removal," The College Fix wrote on Friday. 

"Take Back Pride" holds an annual march, but the main student organizer of the event, Pan Tankersley declared, "Today, we are marching for the reinstatement of the menstrual products in the men’s restrooms in Cooper Library and throughout campus."

This follows the reported quiet removal of these dispensaries from men’s rooms after the Clemson College Republicans condemned their presence on social media.

Men's room sign and tampon dispensary

Whether feminine hygiene products should be available in men's restrooms has become a divisive topic in places like college campuses. (Men's room sign by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images and Tampon dispensary by Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"If you weren’t aware already, Clemson University has tampon/pad dispensers in the MEN’S restrooms located in Cooper Library," the conservative student organization tweeted in mid-September, adding, "We truly live in [clown] world."

The Instagram account representing the "Take Back Pride" march on campus claimed that after the College Republicans criticized these dispensaries, they were promptly vandalized with "hateful slurs towards the transgender community" before the university removed "all traces of their existence."

The group went on to demand "formal repercussions towards the Clemson College Republicans for contributing to a campus climate that encourages transphobic rhetoric and jeopardizes the safety of LGBTQIA+ students."

protester, sign

A protester outside the Kansas Statehouse holds a sign after a rally for transgender rights on the Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Protests over transgender policy have been some of the most culturally divisive in modern politics. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Clemson’s Dean of Students and President of Student Affairs Chris Miller responded to the protest by affirming the campus' commitment to free speech, according to College Fix. 

"It’s always good that our students have access to their campus," Miller said. "The ability to assemble and speak freely unencumbered just goes to the heart of what a university is and what a university is for."

FOX News Digital did not receive immediate response when it reached out to Clemson for comment.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.