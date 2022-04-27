Charles Payne torches idea of canceling student debt: It's 'anti-American'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Charles Payne blasted the idea of canceling student debt on "America Reports" Wednesday and argued it’s "anti-American." Payne's comments came as President Biden and other Democrats consider the idea of eliminating student loans altogether.

THUNE, GOP SENATORS PUSH BILL TO BAN BIDEN FROM CANCELING STUDENT DEBT, AS PRESIDENT MULLS 'EXECUTIVE ACTION'

CHARLES PAYNE: How the hell are we…breaking out violence and having a sympathy party for people who went to college? They get all…the most…they get everything from the American dream. They get it all. So what? They have to wait a little bit longer than their parents have to wait before they can have kids and buy the house.

…

They're going to get it all. It is crazy. It is not fiscally responsible. It's not fair. It's anti-American…by the way, we don't need any more stimulus. Has [Omar] paid attention to inflation? That's why the Democrats sparked that. Imagine adding more free money to…that thing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: