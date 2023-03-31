Stormy Daniels postpones planned interview with Piers Morgan for 'security' reasons

Porn star Stormy Daniels pulled out of a planned interview with Piers Morgan on Friday due to apparent security concerns.

"Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen. Hope she’s OK," Morgan tweeted.

Daniels was scheduled to appear on Morgan’s "Uncensored." The interview was set to hit Fox Nation in the U.S. at 9 p.m. ET.

It was set to be Daniels’ first interview since former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment on Thursday over his alleged participation in a campaign fraud and hush money scheme. He is the first former president to face criminal charges.

The former president is expected to surrender to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office early next week.

Bragg has been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election. These include the $130,000 payment made to Daniels, and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

"It's the indictment that's rocked the world... and tonight Piers Morgan interviews the former adult star at the centre of it all," Morgan previously tweeted.

Hush money payments made to both McDougal and Daniels were revealed and reported by Fox News in 2018. Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the Daniels payment in 2019, even as Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen implicated him as part of his plea deal. The FEC also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing with regard to the payments made to Daniels and McDougal, and has repeatedly said the payments were "not a campaign violation," but rather a "simple private transaction."

The payments to Daniels were first revealed in January 2018 in a Wall Street Journal report that said Cohen and Daniels’ lawyer negotiated a nondisclosure agreement to prevent her from publicly discussing the supposed sexual encounter with Trump.

At the time, though, Cohen, Trump and Daniels denied the arrangement.

Morgan is also columnist for the New York Post.

