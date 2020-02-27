Stoddard: At 'highest levels' Democrats discussing ways to stop Bernie Sanders

A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics, reported that Democratic party leaders "at the highest levels" are trying to come up with ways to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., from being nominated for president by the Democratic Party.

The establishment is in full-fledged official panic," said Stoddard on "Liberty File with Judge Andrew Napolitano."

"They've found themselves now with a strong movement leader who's amassing a lot of support and is marching towards the nomination," she continued. "It's clear that they're making plans to stop him, but it's going to cause chaos and much more division than the party is suffering from now."

"Do these plans involve senior people like former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama?" asked the judge.

"All the conversations are happening at the highest levels," Stoddard reported.

According to a New York Times report on Thursday, former president Bill Clinton is involved in calls with "old friends" expressing concern about "the party getting wiped out in the general election" if Sanders is their standard-bearer.

The report also cited "people close" to former President Obama, who is reportedly hesitant to play the role of "kingmaker" and prefers to be a "unifying figure to help heal party divisions once the Democrats settle on a nominee."

Stoddard explained that there is "panic about a Bernie Sanders nomination and the down-ballot massacre that would follow," saying that some moderate Democratic House and Senate members would be compelled to run against his so-called democratic socialist agenda.

The theory is that moderate voters, who surged to the voting booths in the 2018 midterm elections and voted for Democrats, would be alienated by Sanders' proposals, like abolishing private health insurance.

The major political concern for Democrats is the potential rejection of Sanders would spill over and also hurt Democrats running for House, Senate and local government positions.

COULD BERNIE SANDERS DO TO DEMOCRATS WHAT THIS SOCIALIST DID TO THE U.K.'S LABOUR PARTY?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was asked on Wednesday if she would be comfortable with Sanders as the Democratic presidential nominee, she replied with a one-word answer, "Yes."

Stoddard said that she doesn't believe that for a minute, "In her position, third from the presidency, speaker of the House, leader of the party, she has to say that."

But "behind closed doors," Stoddard said Pelosi is talking with House members about the possibility of a brokered convention when Democrats meet to formally select their nominee in Milwaukee in July.

"She must be terrified of becoming the minority leader in the House," observed the judge, referencing the prospect that Sanders' nomination would result in dramatic losses for Democrats in the House.

"Remember, [Pelosi] retook the majority and became speaker again after the 2018 midterms because so many voters turned away from President Trump," Stoddard explained.

REP DAN CRENSHAW AT CPAC: HOW WE GOT TO POINT WHERE BERNIE SANDERS IS DEMOCRATS' 'THOUGHT' LEADER

"In suburban districts, white, college-educated women swept the Democrats back into power. They won't vote for a socialist. They won't vote to have their private insurance taken away, and they won't support Bernie Sanders. And all of the seats would be gone.

"This idea that the Democrats embrace Bernie is a fiction," concluded Stoddard. "They have to say it in public... but they're going to do a two-step right now when they're asked about this, despite their efforts behind closed doors to make a plan to slow his momentum."

