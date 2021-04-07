Steyn warns of China's aspirations for global dominance: They've reduced America to 'cheap, service economy'

In his "Fox News Primetime" monologue on Wednesday, Mark Steyn warned that China is aspiring for global dominance as Beijing leads New York City as the city with the largest population of billionaires.

STEYN: Beijing now has more billionaires than New York City. In the last year, the Chinese capital has overtaken the Big Apple to become the billionaire capital of the world. How’d that happen?

Well, take a look at your house: Everything in it’s made in China – not just the kitchen plates and the crappy T-shirts. We were told in the Nineties: Forget about manufacturing – it’s not economically viable for Americans to make widgets and clothing; but don’t worry, we’re gonna be the quote "knowledge economy". Then somehow China snaffled all the knowledge, so they make all our laptops and smartphones, and all the Huawei and 5-G stuff.

And because of that they’ve reduced much of America to a cheap service economy – baristas, Broadway usherettes, the night clerks at the convenient store, all the in-person stuff that got clobbered by the Covid a year ago. Oh, yeah, they also make our viruses, and they make the personal protective equipment that protects you against their viruses. They make our medicines.

