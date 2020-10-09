Steve Scully has history of blaming 'hackers' for posts made on his Twitter account

Presidential debate moderator Steve Scully claimed through a statement by C-SPAN Friday that he believed his Twitter account was "hacked" after a tweet showing him reaching out to outspoken Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci went viral Thursday night.

However, resurfaced tweets show that Scully has a history of blaming hackers for his social media posts.

The "Washington Journal" host appeared to reach out to the former White House communications director, who has become a vocal supporter of Joe Biden, in the now-deleted tweet that read: "@Scaramucci should I respond to trump."

Both the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and C-SPAN have issued statements claiming Scully didn't actually send that tweet.

STEVE SCULLY BELIEVES SCARAMUCCI TWEET WAS THE RESULT OF A HACK, 'AUTHORITIES' INVESTIGATING, C-SPAN SAYS

C-SPAN's statement said Scully "did not originate the tweet," adding that the CPD was investigating the incident "with the help of authorities," who were unidentified. Scully himself did not immediately comment.

However, critics who remain skeptical of Scully's "hack" claim dug up old tweets showing him blaming hackers for other tweets that were made on his account.

In May 2012, Scully appeared apologetic about tweets that were made about weight loss.

"I apologize for Saturday's tweets regarding weight loss, etc. I still have my day job at C-SPAN...darn those hackers. Have a great Sunday," Scully wrote.

In another tweet from March 2013, Scully apologizes for posts that were sent by his Twitter account, though it is unclear what the content was in those tweets written by alleged hackers.

"I apologize for some earlier TWEETS...account was hacked...those tweets did not come from me. Thanks all for alerting me. SS," Scully wrote at the time.

C-SPAN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Fox News also reached out to Twitter regarding the status of any potential investigation into the alleged hacking.

Scully had been selected to host the second presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden that was scheduled for Oct. 15. However, the status of future debates is unclear after Trump pulled out of the showdown following the CPD's announcement that it would be virtual. Biden subsequently withdrew from the debate and has since scheduled an ABC News town hall for the night that the debate was supposed to take place.

Frank Fahrenkopf, a co-chairman of the commission, first made the hacking claim to Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday morning.

DEBATE MODERATOR STEVE SCULLY RAISES EYEBROWS WITH TWEET ASKING SCARAMUCCI 'SHOULD I RESPOND TO TRUMP'

"Steve is a man of great integrity, okay?" Fahrenkopf said. "I don't know this question about whether he tweeted something out or not, I do know, and you'll probably pick up on it in a minute, that he was hacked ... Apparently, there's something now that's been on television and the radio saying that he talked to Scaramucci ... He was hacked. It didn't happen."

Scully's initial tweet caused confusion and fury among critics, with many concluding the moderator meant to send his message to Scaramucci privately.

Scaramucci responded by telling Scully: "Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down."

Scaramucci told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Friday that he thought Scully's tweet was real, prompting his own response to the debate moderator Thursday night. He also tweeted later Friday that he has taken Scully's hacking claim "at his word," adding, "Let's not cancel anymore [sic] people from our culture for absolutely something like this. It’s insignificant. He is an objective journalist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scully's credibility as an unbiased debate moderator was initially questioned after it became known that he previously worked as an intern for then-Sen. Biden and served as a staffer for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass.

During the 2016 campaign, Scully shared a New York Times op-ed headlined, "No, Not Trump, Not Ever."