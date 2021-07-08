Steve Scalise torches 'Squad' member calling to defund ICE, CBP, DHS as border crisis rages

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib is facing backlash for recent calls to defund ICE, CBP and DHS amid the border crisis. In an interview with Fox News' Gillian Turner on "The Faulkner Focus," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise criticized the ‘Squad’ member for calling border agents "terrorists" as they attempt to secure the U.S.

BORDER CRISIS SHOWS FEW SIGNS OF SLOWING AS MIGRAN ENCOUNTERS, FENTANYL SEIZURES STAY HIGH

REP. STEVE SCALISE: It's very disturbing when you hear a sitting member of Congress referring to people who are keeping our nation secure as terrorists. I've been down with the Border Patrol agents. I went down there a few months ago, and we actually went and saw just how out of control the border is because of President Biden's policies, where he's literally opened the border. The real big concern is that right now it's the drug cartels from Mexico who have operational control over America's southern border. And the Democrat Party has become more and more, in Washington, the party of defunding police, defunding border patrol, defunding ICE.

Who's standing up for Americans who are hard-working, who want to have a functioning legal system of immigration - including the millions of people who come here legally; who wait in line, who follow the process? They're way out of step with the American people. But the left, the far-left radical base of the Democrat Party, is controlling the agenda. And President Biden is letting them write these policies. He has yet to stand up to any of them. I'm curious to see: Is President Biden going to speak out against a sitting member of Congress referring to our Border Patrol agents as terrorists? People who work for his Department of Homeland Security. He's yet to show he's willing to stand up to them.

