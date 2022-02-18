Steve Hilton: Sending Kamala Harris to Germany is a ‘terrible’ way to manage Ukraine crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton reacted Friday to the Biden administration's decision to send Vice President Kamala Harris to Germany ahead of a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

STEVE HILTON: It’s a very high-stakes risky situation. I don’t think there is a single person here or in Europe in political, military, strategic leadership who really would believe that sending Kamala Harris to try and help with the situation is actually going to help the situation. It may be intended to try and help her in some way, but what a terrible way to try and manage a crisis.

