Steve Hilton: Sending Kamala Harris to Germany is a ‘terrible’ way to manage Ukraine crisis

Biden said Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion was 'very high'

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
‘The Next Revolution’ host discusses reacts to the vice president heading to Germany as tensions grow over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton reacted Friday to the Biden administration's decision to send Vice President Kamala Harris to Germany ahead of a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 

UKRAINE CYBERATTACK: RUSSIA BLAMED FOR ‘LARGEST’ DISRUPTION OF ITS KIND IN COUNTRY’S HISTORY

STEVE HILTON: It’s a very high-stakes risky situation. I don’t think there is a single person here or in Europe in political, military, strategic leadership who really would believe that sending Kamala Harris to try and help with the situation is actually going to help the situation. It may be intended to try and help her in some way, but what a terrible way to try and manage a crisis. 

Nikolas Lanum is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.