Stephen Miller: Heavily redacted Trump affidavit shows that US is now a banana republic

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller explained how the affidavit for the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago shows that the United States turned into a "banana republic" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

STEPHEN MILLER: If you read that affidavit, what's so offensive, what's so outrageous, what's so shocking? To summarize it in a sentence, it's angry, unfulfilled, partisan bureaucrats at the National Archives decided that they would sic the FBI at whim on President Trump for purely political reasons, with a major assist, of course, from White House counsel's office, which, of course, reports to President Biden.

But the idea that the National Archives has the authority to tell a president what records he can keep or not keep is next-level insane. This would be like the National Weather Service raiding Mar-a-Lago because he thinks the president's using the sprinklers too much. This is one of those moments where we have to wake up and say, "My God, we're living in a banana republic now." Some loser bureaucrats at the archives just sent men with guns to President Trump's home because they wanted to. How is this real?

