Stephen King apologizes, deletes X post claiming Charlie Kirk advocated 'stoning gays to death'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Stephen King apologized Friday for a now-deleted social media post in which he claimed that assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk advocated for "stoning gays to death."

"He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’," King posted to X on Thursday.

Following fierce backlash online, King deleted the post and apologized.

"I apologize for saying Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays. What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages," he wrote.

ANTI-TRUMP VOICES PRAISE CHARLIE KIRK'S LEGACY AFTER ASSASSINATION, SAY HE WAS DOING POLITICS 'THE RIGHT WAY'

"I was wrong, and I apologize. I have deleted the post," he later stated on X, and he also responded to others criticizing him.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

The Turning Point USA founder was struck in the neck as he spoke to a large crowd from under a white pop-up tent. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as the suspect in the killing.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Social media users were quick to call out King for his now-deleted post, including Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who suggested that Kirk's estate sue the author.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Please share if you agree that the estate of Charlie Kirk should sue Stephen King for defamation over this heinously false accusation," Lee wrote on X Thursday. "He’s crossed a line. It will prove costly."

Kirk's death has been met with widespread mourning and outrage. President Donald Trump, who counted Kirk as a friend and close political ally, called him a patriot and a man of deep faith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was such a great guy that he had to end this way," Trump said Friday on "Fox & Friends." "But you know, in many ways, he’s bigger now because of what happened."

Fox News Digital has reached out to King for comment.