Stephen Colbert’s writer calls for reparations, calls Founding Fathers slave-owning ‘douche nozzles’

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" writer John Thibodeaux called for reparations and referred to America’s Founding Fathers as slave-owning "douche nozzles" on Thursday night.

The far-left Colbert was discussing the Biden administration's effort to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill when Thibodeaux chimed in.

"It's nice to be on the money, but we want to have the money. Recognition is nice. Reparations are better," Thibodeaux said in a clip flagged by NewsBusters. "Plus, she won't exactly be in the best company. You know who else is on those bills?"

Colbert began naming America’s Founding Fathers who appear on currency, starting with George Washington.

"Slave owner," Thibodeaux interrupted.

Colbert then suggested Alexander Hamilton, who has gained fans on the left after the enormously success of the musical "Hamilton," but Thibodeaux wasn’t a fan.

"Slave buyer," Thibodeaux shot back.

"OK, Thomas Jefferson," Colbert said.

"Big-time slave owner. Hall of Fame. The Babe Ruth of slave owners, if Babe Ruth had sex with his home runs," Thibodeaux responded. "Harriet Tubman was a black woman abolitionist, at a time when it was life-threatening thing to be any of those things, let all of them. She repeatedly risked her life for other people's freedom, and now we're asking her to hang out with those douche nozzles? She needs a squad! I'm talking Frederick Douglass on the one, Rosa Parks on the five."