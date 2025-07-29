Stephen Colbert mocks Paramount, Skydance merger with vulgar monologue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Stephen Colbert took aim at his employer again on Monday, mocking the Paramount-Skydance merger with pee jokes after his show was canceled by the network.

"I’m thrilled for everyone at Paramount that the deal went through and very excited for our newly announced official combined Paramount-Skydance stock ticker name, which will go from 'PARA' to 'PSKY.' Soon, PSKY will blast hot streaming content right in your face. With hits like ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ and a full variety of water sports. I predict PSKY will become synonymous with number one. PSKY, a pitcher of warm entertainment," Colbert mocked.

Colbert's contract was not renewed by the network and will finish its run in May 2026. The move followed Paramount's settlement with President Donald Trump over an edit in a "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The liberal late-night personality also took aim at the president over a Truth Social post directed at NBC and ABC.

"Wow, ‘Concast’s’ NBC is down in viewership almost 28% this year. Their programming is terrible, their management even worse. They are an arm of the Democrat Party, and should be held accountable for that. Likewise, Fake News ABC!!! MAGA," Trump wrote.

Colbert reacted, "Okay, first it was CBS. Now he’s going after ABC and NBC."

"To which I say, come on in, Jimmy and Jimmy," he quipped, referring to fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. "The water’s warm, because of all the PSKY."

The CBS host told Trump to "go f--- yourself" after the president taunted the late-night host over the show's cancellation.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 17. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

"How dare you, sir?" Colbert responded on-air the following Monday, July 21. "Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f--- yourself."

Prior to the cancellation of his show, Colbert accused his employer, Paramount, of accepting a "big fat bribe" from Trump.

"I believe this kind of complicated financial sentiment with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles. It’s ‘big fat bribe,’ because it all comes as Paramount’s owners are trying to get the Trump administration to approve the sale of our network to a new owner, Skydance!" Colbert said.