Stephen A. Smith warns Newsom's possible run for presidency may be jeopardized by LA riots

Political and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith warned Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, against opposing President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants on Monday, saying the issue could be "the latest derailment for the Democratic Party."

The National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles County as anti-ICE protests continued to escalate Saturday. The unrest is centered in the city of Paramount, California, where protesters clashed with federal authorities, including ICE officers who were allegedly trying to conduct a raid at a local business. As Trump cracks down on the violent protests that have erupted, some Democrats have gone so far as to blame him for the violent unrest.

Smith spoke about Newsom’s state-level lawsuit against the Trump administration for federalizing the National Guard and using it in California without the consent of local government, asking, "Why the hell are you playing right into the hands of Donald Trump? Because I’ve got news for you, it involved migrants, immigrants, those who are undocumented, dare we say illegal in the United States of America. He’s winning on this issue. There’s a reason he won the popular vote."

Smith warned that this is a losing issue for the Democratic Party, and that resisting Trump on this provides him an opportunity to condemn his opposition.

RIOTERS SMASH WINDOWS AT LAPD HEADQUARTERS AS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH AUTHORITIES

"When you see Gavin Newsom speaking about it, when you see Mayor Bass speaking about it, when you hear Democrats speaking against Donald Trump ultimately - he's going to be able to say, 'They're speaking against me on this issue,' which he knows he has the support of the American people on. And as a result, it's going to be yet the latest derailment for the Democratic Party if they're not careful," Smith warned.

He also said people are looking at Newsom "as a presidential candidate in 2028" and warned, "This ain't going to win it for him. Not when we look at the state of California and its state income taxes. Not when we look at the cost of living. Not when we look at crime in the streets. Not when we look at homelessness. Not when we look at the border issue. Not when we look at a whole bunch of things. This ain't the issue for him to fall on his sword over, in my opinion, nevertheless he seems hellbent on doing so."

He added further, "I don't know if he can win this issue. I don't know if Gavin Newsom has won any issue lately and to be so smart and to be so sharp, but to find himself on the wrong side of issues time and time again, when it comes to the state of California in the eyes of people, it's hard to imagine what's going on."

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office and did not receive an immediate response.

Smith appeared on "The Daily Show" on Monday and said he was not interested in running for political office, saying he didn't want to give up his wealth and essentially be owned by political donors.

Smith, who has mostly voted for Democrats but has been critical of its hard-left flank, had previously floated the idea of running for president.