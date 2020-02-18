Stephanie Grisham: 'Obstructionists' across the government are working against Trump

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday that calls for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr from former Justice Department employees are not “surprising" given the constant opposition to President Trump's agenda.

“It's been proven time and time again. There are obstructionists all across this government who are working against the president,” Grisham told, “Fox & Friends.”

DOJ PROSECUTORS RESIGN AFTER TOP BRASS REVERSES COURSE ON ROGER STONE SENTENCING

Grisham’s comments came after more than 1,100 former Justice Department employees signed an online petition urging Barr to resign and praising the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case of former Trump adviser Roger Stone after what they perceived as interference from the White House, Politico reported.

“It didn’t surprise me. A lot of those [petitioners] are career [employees]. There are many people who hailed AG Barr when we first appointed him and he’s been doing a great job,” Grisham said.

Signatures for the petition include recent Justice Department employees and some dating back to the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations, according to the news outlet. The signatures were gathered by Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group that had also gathered signatures for a letter claiming Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report presented enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

“The president has made clear his position on many different cases but he leaves AG Barr to do his work. He’s made it clear that the two things are separate but the president will always, always tell the American people what his opinion is,” Grisham said, adding she has heard nothing about Barr potentially stepping down.

Grisham said that it is just another example of the “constant barrage of corruption that goes against the president.”

“He’s frustrated obviously and who knows what he’ll end up doing,” Grisham said.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and Gregg Re contributed to this report.