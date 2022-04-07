Stelter 'schooled' by college kid on disinformation proves many journalists are activists: Concha

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "schooling" of CNN's left-wing media analyst Brian Stelter by a college freshman during a Q&A session continues to prove that many journalists are indeed activists, Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Thursday.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity asked Concha and British author Douglas Murray to respond to the Stelter incident, as well as "Atlantic" writer Anne Applebaum dismissing Hunter Biden's infamous laptop as "totally irrelevant".

Concha said Stelter was "schooled" by 18-year-old Christopher Phillips, who asked about CNN's own reportage, to which Stelter initially nervously joked that it was time for a lunch break.

FORMER HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER TALKS TO FOX NEWS

"[I]ronically [it was] at an event to discuss the dangers of disinformation – something Mr. Stelter is patently an expert on for all the wrong reasons," he said.

Stelter noted how Phillips pointed to CNN and mainstream coverage of "Mighty Ducks" and "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, as well as the Trump-Russia allegations and the Nicholas Sandmann incident at the "March For Life."

He noted CNN among others has since paid out a legal settlement to Sandmann, then a Kentucky Catholic school student who was pictured smiling at a Native American activist while wearing a hat supportive of Donald Trump.

"[Stelter] proceeds not to address any of the points that Phillips made," he said. "And we wonder why more and more Americans see journalists now as activists, and once that trust is broken, it's very hard to put Humpty-Dumpty back together."

MCCONNELL ON SCHUMER FEAR OF DEM SUPPORT FOR TITLE 42 AMENDMENT

Later, Murray commented on Applebaum, saying that she was once a "distinguished historian of Russia" and later "went absolutely bananas about a set of election results she just couldn't accept" involving the Polish political party of her husband, MEP Radoslaw Sikorski.

"So she decided that Polish democracy wasn't really democracy, the Brexit vote happened, she didn't like that, so she decided that that hadn't really happened fairly, and on and on through Donald Trump," Murray claimed.

"And now we have her saying on this panel about disinformation. I mean, you just can't make it up -- that she wouldn't have covered the Hunter Biden laptop story because it's ‘just not that interesting to me.’"

Murray wondered how Hunter Biden allegedly earned thousands of dollars per month "in a discipline he … knows nothing about" would not be at least somewhat curious.