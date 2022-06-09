Elise Stefanik on threat to Brett Kavanaugh: White House, Schumer 'fanned these flames'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called out the left Thursday on "Fox & Friends" for encouraging protesters to go to the homes of Supreme Court justices after the leak of a draft opinion in an abortion case. Stefanik accused the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of "fanning the flames" in the lead-up to Wednesday's arrest of an armed man near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

SEN. TOM COTTON: DEMOCRATS 'NEED TO ACT NOW' TO PROTECT SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

ELISE STEFANIK: Thank God law enforcement was able to identify this criminal before this heinous act was committed. My heart goes out to the entire Kavanaugh family. And Justice Kavanaugh is also the father of two young children. So that's a threat not just to his life, but it's a threat to his family as well. And what's really concerning to me is you've seen both the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer fan these flames, encouraging protesters who in many cases have been violent, to target Supreme Court justices to try to influence the court. This is the highest court in the land. It needs to maintain its independence and should never succumb to this political pressure. And that's essentially what the left is trying to do here. So this does need to be considered a crime. It is a crime. And we need to make sure that we're holding the Democrats accountable who have encouraged this type of behavior.

WATCH JESSE WATTERS' MONOLOGUE ON THE ARREST BELOW: