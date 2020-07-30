Rep. Stefanik calls out 'height of hypocrisy' by Cuomo in probing Hamptons concert

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Thursday called out the “hypocrisy” shown by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in calling for an investigation into a packed concert.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy. The only investigation that we need to focus on like a laser is the investigation into Gov. Cuomo’s failed nursing home policies,” Stefanik told “Fox & Friends," referring to Cuomo's order that critics argue caused thousands of deaths from coronavirus in New York nursing homes.

Host Pete Hegseth noted that Cuomo did not object to massive protests being held earlier this summer across New York City.

But Cuomo has condemned a packed Chainsmokers concert that took place in Southampton over the weekend.

In a video shared Monday on Twitter by the Democrat, a massive amount of fans can be seen gathered in front of the stage with little space between one another – visibly less than the recommended six feet meant to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled," Cuomo wrote alongside the video. "The Department of Health will conduct an investigation."

He concluded: "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

Billboard reports that the event was a charity fundraiser, with proceeds going to various local charities. According to the outlet, organizers assured that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines and state and local health mandates would be adhered to, which included temperature checks upon entry, free face mask hand-outs and frequently cleaned bathrooms.

Stefanik said New York lost “thousands and thousands of beloved seniors” due to Cuomo’s nursing home policy that permitted coronavirus-infected patients into the facilities.

“I talked to my constituents who have lost one or both of their elderly parents because of the horrific policies from Gov. Cuomo’s Department of Health,” Stefanik said.

“Cuomo is so quick to point fingers and launch investigations into New Yorkers, he needs to ensure that we have an independent investigation into his failed policies when it comes to protecting our seniors and nursing homes.”