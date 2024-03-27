Stanford professor defends herself after being accused of 'reckless disregard for accuracy'

A Stanford professor, who was one of the thought leaders behind San Francisco's removal of algebra in junior high for equity reasons, is coming under fire over allegations her work is "based in inaccuracy," which she vehemently denies.

Dr. Jo Boaler is a math education professor at Stanford University who supports "promot[ing] equity in mathematics education." The professor has wielded considerable influence on the framework of California's math instructions to K-12 students.

On March 20, the elite institution was anonymously sent a 100-page complaint filled with allegations that Boaler "engaged in reckless disregard for accuracy through citation misrepresentation."

"Our contention is that Dr. Boaler has misrepresented the findings and/or methods of a number of reference papers, and for her to erroneously represent that these papers support claims made in her work, when they do not, is a reckless disregard for accuracy," the complaint said. "Stanford says it does research to benefit society, but how would its research benefit society if it is based in inaccuracy?"

The complaint pointed to Boaler's work in influencing California's math curriculum as the reason for the report.

"Dr. Boaler’s alleged citation misrepresentation matters because her work underlies the recently adopted (Oct. 2023) California Math Curriculum Framework (CMF), which is meant to guide the implementation of California’s math standards in its k-12 public schools. As such, Dr. Boaler’s work underlying the CMF could impact the math education of up to 6 million California k-12 public school children," the complaint stated.

Dr. Boaler denied the allegations in numerous statements to Fox News Digital, calling it just the "latest attempt to silence and discredit me." Boaler's reps told Fox News that all research used for the frameworks was thoroughly vetted by an independent party.

"The accusers disagree with my interpretation of the cited findings, with most of their accusations demonstrating a lack of understanding of educational research protocols and processes. In my view, and in the view of others who have analyzed their output, this in no way reaches any level of academic misconduct, but rather points to differences in beliefs about education," she told Fox News Digital.

Boaler also said the accusers exaggerated the amount of studies under question.

"The submitted complaint is filled with repeated text to make it seem longer, and instead includes 15 studies, seven of which are based on timed testing of math facts," she added.

Boaler was considered one of the early champions of the removal of eighth grade algebra, according to the Washington Free Beacon. In an article she co-authored entitled, "How One City Got Math Right," she presents arguments for delayed algebra. She went on to explain, with the co-authors, that the policy benefited "students of color, female students, students of low socioeconomic status, bilingual students and students with special needs."

The policy was walked back after students' performance declined when the algebra ban was instated.

"I am not against students taking algebra in 8th grade. They should absolutely do so if they are ready for the course. However, I am very much against filtering large numbers of students into low-level pathways," Boaler told Fox News Digital.

Boaler believes the attacks against her are political in nature, and not based on the facts at hand.

"What we’re seeing now in terms of criticism of me and my work is nothing new. My role working for the state has prompted a resurgence of abuse and harassment that was started over a decade ago, and it rolls on as I continue to work to promote equity in mathematics education," she said.

Fox News Digital contacted Stanford University for comment and did not immediately receive a response.