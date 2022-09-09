Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Gov. Kemp: Stacey Abrams 'more worried' about California, New York donors than Georgia voters

Kemp will face Abrams in a political rematch for Georgia's governorship in November

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gov. Kemp rips Stacey Abrams ahead of November: 'More worried' about donors in California, New York Video

Gov. Kemp rips Stacey Abrams ahead of November: 'More worried' about donors in California, New York

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his candidacy against Stacey Abrams and what his campaign is focused on ahead of the gubernatorial election.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams ahead of the November gubernatorial election, warning she is "more worried" about donors in New York and California than she is about Georgia voters. Kemp joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss his upcoming rematch against Abrams in November. 

EXCLUSIVE: GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SAYS NEW YORK TIMES STORY SHOWS STACEY ABRAMS LOSING SUPPORT OF HER BASE

BRIAN KEMP: I think people in Georgia are really focused on what the issues are. And that's what I've been doing for a long time. I hadn't let outside noise really play into that. I think Stacey Abrams is more worried about what her donors in California and New York want her to do than what the people in Georgia really need right now to fight the 40-year-high inflation, a disaster, when you go to the grocery store, the gas pump, what's happening at the border. The president who said he wasn't going to raise taxes on hardworking Georgians and the middle class in the country has done that, and they're increasing spending when we have 9% inflation. So I think that's one reason that we're doing as well as we are. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Gov. Kemp on rematch against Stacey Abrams: 'Georgians realize who's fighting for them' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.