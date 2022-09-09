Gov. Kemp: Stacey Abrams 'more worried' about California, New York donors than Georgia voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams ahead of the November gubernatorial election, warning she is "more worried" about donors in New York and California than she is about Georgia voters. Kemp joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss his upcoming rematch against Abrams in November.

EXCLUSIVE: GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SAYS NEW YORK TIMES STORY SHOWS STACEY ABRAMS LOSING SUPPORT OF HER BASE

BRIAN KEMP: I think people in Georgia are really focused on what the issues are. And that's what I've been doing for a long time. I hadn't let outside noise really play into that. I think Stacey Abrams is more worried about what her donors in California and New York want her to do than what the people in Georgia really need right now to fight the 40-year-high inflation, a disaster, when you go to the grocery store, the gas pump, what's happening at the border. The president who said he wasn't going to raise taxes on hardworking Georgians and the middle class in the country has done that, and they're increasing spending when we have 9% inflation. So I think that's one reason that we're doing as well as we are.

