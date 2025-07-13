Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Speaker Johnson unveils timeline for additional Trump megabills to fix 'mess' left by Democrats

Speaker Johnson outlines strategy to advance GOP agenda by bypassing Democrat opposition

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Speaker Johnson unveils plan for more Trump megabills in 2025 Video

Speaker Johnson unveils plan for more Trump megabills in 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, getting the 'big beautiful bill' over the finish line, the potential for a second megabill in 2025 and the anniversary of the Trump assassination attempt.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Trump megabills could be on the horizon in the near future, with the first potentially coming this fall, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., shared with Fox News on Sunday.

The Louisiana lawmaker told "Sunday Morning Futures" that Republicans' "playbook" to erase the lingering effects of the Biden-Harris administration is in full motion, and seeing the "big, beautiful bill" signed into law marked the "first big step" in realizing their vision.

Still, there are more steps to come.

JOHNSON SAYS MEGABILL WILL BE 'JET FUEL' FOR ECONOMY; TEASES 2 FUTURE BILLS WITHIN NEXT YEAR

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a press conference with other members of House Republican leadership in Washington, DC, United States, on May 20, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We have long planned for at least two, possibly three reconciliation bills, one in the fall and one next spring, that would continue to allow us to [enact our agenda] on a partisan basis, where we only need Republican votes, and we don't have to drag Democrats along," he told Maria Bartiromo.  

"[Democrats] are in no appetite to fix any of the mess. We have to do it ourselves. So, yes, that's next."

Johnson said Republicans additionally plan to focus on getting the country back on track financially with a series of rescission packages — which enable the president to request Congress to approve cancellations of previously allocated funds — to "claw back spending and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse." 

TRUMP SIGNS ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL’ BILL IN SWEEPING VICTORY FOR SECOND TERM AGENDA, OVERCOMING DEMS AND GOP REBELS

President Trump shows signed 'One, Big Beautiful Bill'

President Donald Trump signed the "big beautiful" bill into law on the Fourth of July holiday. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"All these things will be done while we're codifying more of President Trump's executive orders. He's been very busy. We will be as well. We have a lot more work ahead of us," he added.

Trump signed the $3.3 trillion "big, beautiful" bill into law on the July 4th holiday, overcoming opposition from Democrats and GOP rebels and marking a sweeping victory for his second-term agenda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump hails 'rocket ship' Big Beautiful Bill in press gaggle Video

The tax and domestic policy bill cements the president's 2017 tax cuts and bolsters funding for defense and border security.

The bill also incorporated new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay. 

Fox News' Diana Stancy and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.