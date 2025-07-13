Speaker Johnson unveils timeline for additional Trump megabills to fix 'mess' left by Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Trump megabills could be on the horizon in the near future, with the first potentially coming this fall, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., shared with Fox News on Sunday.

The Louisiana lawmaker told "Sunday Morning Futures" that Republicans' "playbook" to erase the lingering effects of the Biden-Harris administration is in full motion, and seeing the "big, beautiful bill" signed into law marked the "first big step" in realizing their vision.

Still, there are more steps to come.

"We have long planned for at least two, possibly three reconciliation bills, one in the fall and one next spring, that would continue to allow us to [enact our agenda] on a partisan basis, where we only need Republican votes, and we don't have to drag Democrats along," he told Maria Bartiromo.

"[Democrats] are in no appetite to fix any of the mess. We have to do it ourselves. So, yes, that's next."

Johnson said Republicans additionally plan to focus on getting the country back on track financially with a series of rescission packages — which enable the president to request Congress to approve cancellations of previously allocated funds — to "claw back spending and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse."

"All these things will be done while we're codifying more of President Trump's executive orders. He's been very busy. We will be as well. We have a lot more work ahead of us," he added.

Trump signed the $3.3 trillion "big, beautiful" bill into law on the July 4th holiday, overcoming opposition from Democrats and GOP rebels and marking a sweeping victory for his second-term agenda.

The tax and domestic policy bill cements the president's 2017 tax cuts and bolsters funding for defense and border security.

The bill also incorporated new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay.

Fox News' Diana Stancy and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.