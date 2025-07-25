'South Park' creators reveal battle with network over wild Trump depiction, joke they're 'terribly sorry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone discussed their controversial season 27 premiere at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, revealing a behind-the-scenes battle with network executives over airing a less-than-flattering depiction of President Donald Trump's penis during Wednesday's episode.

The duo behind the long-running Comedy Central series spoke alongside a panel of other adult cartoon creators at the event, including "Beavis and Butt-Head" creator, Mike Judge, and "Digman!" co-creator, Andy Samberg.

When asked if they had been following the reaction to their season 27 premiere by the panel's moderator, Josh Horowitz, Parker jokingly replied, "We're terribly sorry."

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, that's about as far as the creators went in responding to the controversy stirred by the episode, although Stone did address Trump more directly later in the discussion when the duo were asked about how they originally met.

"For me and Trey, we met over ‘Monty Python,’" he said. "In this day, when PBS is getting their funding cut, that’s how I found ‘Monty Python.’"

Stone's comments on PBS come on the heels of a congressional vote last week to cut funding for public broadcasting. Trump signed the $9 billion spending cuts package into law on Thursday.

According to Parker, the show's team finalized the season's premiere episode just shortly before it aired.

"Just three days ago, we were going, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this,'" Parker said, adding that the duo were reading news headlines and said to each other, "Let’s put that in there."

Horowitz questioned the "South Park" creators about whether there were any concerns about the season premiere from higher-ups at Comedy Central, with Parker detailing a discussion with the network about showing Trump's penis on the show.

"They were like, ‘We’re gonna blur the penis,’ and we’re like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis,'" Parker responded, adding that the show's team agreed to add eyes to the depiction of the president's penis to make it a character.

The White House, however, did not seem thrilled about the season 27 premiere of "South Park." White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers issued a statement regarding Wednesday's episode to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years, they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show," Rogers stated. "Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."