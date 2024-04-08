Solar Eclipse 2024: NASA's 'Moon' X account blocks 'Sun' account on social media: 'Oops I did it again'

A different kind of solar eclipse took place on X Monday courtesy of NASA’s sun and moon social media accounts.

Monday marked a rare and highly-anticipated solar eclipse that took place across North America. 15 states experienced a total eclipse where the sun was completely covered by the moon, while all continental states experienced a partial eclipse.

NASA covered the event closely, and the "NASA Moon" X account celebrated it in a unique and humorous way.

"Oops I did it again. #TotalSolarEclipse," the account posted, revealing that it had "blocked" the "NASA Sun & Space" account during the eclipse.

The last time a total eclipse was seen in the U.S. was August 21, 2017.

The post quickly garnered over three million impressions within hours, followed by several other users applauding the joke.

"This is the type of quality content you only get on X!" Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik wrote.

University of Florida marketing instructor Brianne Fleming remarked, "we love fun social but we love a Britney reference more."

"Oh snap! #TeamMoon," NASA administrator Laurie Leshin exclaimed.

"I genuinely lol’d," SpaceX Security Engineering director Christopher Stanley commented.

Grand Theft Auto creator Mike Dailly declared, "Quite possibly the best tweet ever made…Bravo."

"Bravo," The News Agents podcast host Jon Sopel agreed.

"Top ten lunar content. No notes," Baltimore Banner columnist Leslie Gray Streeter wrote.

NASA’s various accounts have been teasing each other throughout the day ahead of the eclipse. Hours earlier, the "NASA Solar System" X account posted a poll asking followers to vote on whose "big day" it was.

"Today is the total solar #eclipse – but whose big day is it? Earth, Moon, and Sun all want the title! As residents of the solar system, it’s time to do your civic duty – vote for your team! Whose big day is it?" the post read.

The NASA Moon, NASA Sun & Space and NASA Earth accounts all replied in support of themselves.

"The Sun contains 99.85% of the solar system's mass, so we gotta at least get a majority of votes in this poll! Let's go #TeamSun!" NASA Sun & Space remarked.

"We’ve got the best view in the solar system for this eclipse! Let’s go, #TeamEarth!!" NASA Earth wrote.

NASA Moon exclaimed, "Vote #TeamMoon! The Moon is the central player in the #TotalSolarEclipse. It blocks the Sun and casts its shadow on Earth."

NASA says the next total solar eclipse will not pass over the U.S. again until Aug. 23, 2044, though solar eclipses can still occur multiple times throughout the year across the world.

