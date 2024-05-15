Socialist Chicago council member says it's 'racist' to punish criminals, America is a 'garbage society'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX – A socialist member of Chicago's city council believes that the idea of using police to ensure safe streets and punishing criminals is "racist" while calling America a "garbage society."

Rossana Rodriguez is an alderwoman on Chicago's city council who supports defunding the police and caucuses with the Democratic Socialists. The alderwoman, who explicitly calls for "critical race theory" to be taught to children, is also involved in the council's Education and Child Development committee.

The alderwoman repeatedly blasts American society in her frequent social media tirades.

According to the councilmember, America is "a garbage society" and "a White supremacist society and system" that "favors White people." Rodriguez believes that "White people are ahead in the game" in comparison to minority groups.

"Race is not a factor that can impact success for white people," she said, while making the case for implementing CRT into the education system.

Many of Rodriguez's posts on the X platform show vitriol for police and law enforcement.

"When we say #DefundThePolice we mean developing alternatives to racist punishment and brutality. This work has been around for a while and it's a great tool to rethink our ideas of what public safety should look like," Rodrigues said in response to a post about "police abolition" in 2020.

Expounding on this topic, she shared a quote claiming that police are there to maintain "White power."

"[P]olicing and the entire criminal injustice system are themselves essential to maintaining white power and control. Changing the culture of policing would require getting rid of the soil in which it grows. Changing the culture of policing necessitates eradicating white supremacy," the quote said.

"[P]olice = safety is racist equation," she said.

In addition to decrying law enforcement, the alderwoman believes saying "Blue lives matter" is "racist."

"The ‘Blue Lives Matter’ thin blue line is racist and has no place in the space of public institutions," she said.

"Our BIPOC youth are on the streets because they are not gonna settle for this garbage society we have. They know we are better off investing in the things that protect us… not police," she said on another occasion.

As for why people commit crimes, the alderwoman said it was "White supremacy."

"White supremacy, systemic racism and exclusion are at the root of the issue of violence. If we want it to end we have to commit to dismantling white supremacist structures and fight for equity," she said.

Despite the long lists of things she deems "racist," the socialist notably finds the notion that racism can affect White people to be comical.

Responding to a user who leveled an accusation that she was racist against White people, Rodriguez said, "LOL. Did you call me a racist against white people? Reverse racism is not a thing," she said. "So I have nothing else to contribute here, ‘sweetie.’"

Thus far, her anti-police polices have failed to take hold. A proposed ordinance she introduced, rejected in 2023 by her peers, proposed removing millions in funds from the police department's budget.

First elected in 2019, the Chicago alderwoman was reelected in 2023 for a four-year term.