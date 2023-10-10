Sister of Israeli soldier sends message to Hamas: If they think this will break us, they are 'so wrong'

War with Hamas will not break the Israelis, the defiant sister of an IDF soldier told FOX News Tuesday in reaction to the ongoing attacks by terrorists in the Holy Land.

"There is nothing stronger than the Jewish people. We have battled persecution for 3,000 years and if they think this is what’s going to break us they are so wrong. They are so wrong," Nina, whose last name was redacted for her brother's safety, told "FOX & Friends First."

"This is more than just a war. This is a massacre. We are not fighting militants, we are fighting monsters. We are fighting ruthless savages that go after innocent children, mothers, elderly, and butcher them, rape them and post it online. This is nothing like we’ve ever seen before…

"It’s incomprehensible to think this is happening… This may have started here, but it’s not going to end. This was an attack not only on Israel and the Jewish people, but it was an attack on the entire western world."

Nina's brother was called to action when the attacks began Saturday, and the two have been in minimal contact since.

It's a feeling she says most Israelis are experiencing as they watch their brothers, sisters, sons and daughters take up arms to fight the for their livelihoods.

But, for soldiers like Nina's brother, the power of prayers from all over the world are making the difference.

"The one thing that he did say that he told us that in his whole unit, all the soldiers, they feel all the prayers from all over the world. They're seeing catastrophic things happen, but also miracles at the same time as their comrades are coming back after fighting all day and just being so happy that they're alive," she said.

"They have one mission, and it's to save as many innocent lives and just know that they're there fighting like lions and lionesses against Satan and monsters, and we just pray that all of our brothers and sisters will come back safely."

War reaches day four in the Holy Land with no end in sight. Around 900 Israelis have reportedly been killed since the attacks began over the weekend, and thousands remain injured.

Approximately 1,600 people total have been killed during the conflict.

Nina's loved ones are no stranger to hardship. Her grandparents survived Auschwitz, the solemn site of a concentration camp complex operated by Nazi Germany in then-occupied Poland during the Holocaust.

"My grandmother survived in the forests for a year when she was 15 years old. Like a like an animal. And so the stories that are coming out about what's happening, it's all too familiar," she said.

