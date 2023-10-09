Israel activist blasts 'Squad' Democrats' calls for ceasefire as war rages in Holy Land: 'Highly offensive'

An American activist blasted some "Squad" Democrats' calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East as war between the Israelis and Hamas militants reaches day three.

"I find that highly offensive," Lizzy Savetsky told FOX News' Dana Perino on Monday.

"And I think that anyone that is rallying in favor of this right now really needs to check their moral compass, because we're talking about innocent women who have been raped, paraded through the streets with blood coming down their legs. These images are the most horrific things that I've seen since Holocaust times. And for anyone to say that Israel did anything to deserve this is just insane."

Savetsky, who was visiting Israel to celebrate the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah, fled after the attacks began.

Her criticism came after "Squad" members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. condemned the attacks Saturday while making calls for a ceasefire.

"Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights in Israel and Palestine. I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms," Cortez said in a statement.

"No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives," she continued.

Omar, meanwhile, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas.

"Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow to continue. We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East."

Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., also called for a ceasefire.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., meanwhile remained silent about the attack. FOX News Digital previously reached out to Tlaib's office for comment on the attack but did not receive a response.

Savetsky responded to the ceasefire calls by pointing to civilians' innocence.

"When did the Israelis fire? I'm missing something," she said. "How can people without weapons who are innocent civilians, children, old, elderly, an 85-year-old woman, a Holocaust survivor…? These people aren't armed, so I don't know what they mean by ceasefire."

As of Monday afternoon, at least 800 Israelis are reportedly dead and thousands remain injured after Hamas militants fired rockets into residential areas and took many Israelis as hostages.

The Israeli cabinet declared war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War of 1973 on Saturday.