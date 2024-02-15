Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade is ‘depressingly American,' March for Our Lives says

The student-led organization March for Our Lives has spoken out in the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, deeming the violence a "depressingly American" tragedy.

The anti-gun lobbyist group, comprised of youth activists, posted a flurry of statements about the shooting on social media where they called for action and criticized U.S. gun laws.

"There is something so depressingly American about experiencing a mass shooting at a Super Bowl celebration on the anniversary of another mass shooting," the organization tweeted on Valentine's Day.

March for Our Lives also retweeted a comment from actress Alyssa Milano later Wednesday, who similarly wrote: "Nothing more American than a shooting at a parade. Children shot while celebrating. An entire community forever changed. It doesn't have to be this way."

ANTI-GUN ACTIVISTS USE AI TO RECREATE VOICES OF MASS SHOOTING VICTIMS, TAUNT LAWMAKERS WITH ROBOCALLS

The organization also tweeted several other times, calling gun violence a "uniquely American problem" that "should not be normal."

"Today, it's a Super Bowl parade; tomorrow, the cycle repeats," March for Our Lives tweeted again on February 14. In a nation gripped by gun violence, fear destroys days of celebration and love. How can we celebrate when every day is stained with blood? We need our leaders to STEP UP, or we'll continue to die."

March for Our Lives was founded in 2018 following the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, where teenager Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Since then, the group has helped pass over 300 gun violence prevention laws, according to their website.

The organization describes itself as a group of young activists "promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence."

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement following the statement in which the football team said they were "saddened" by the "senseless act of violence" that occurred at the conclusion of the parade.

BIDEN, HARRIS CALL FOR GUN CONTROL IN SEPARATE COMMENTS AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS' PARADE

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City," the Chiefs said. "We are in close communication with the mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for."

The team also thanked local law enforcement and first responders who assisted during the shooting.

No charges have yet been filed regarding the mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday — though police have detained multiple suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gunshots rang out during the Chiefs' victory parade at about 2 p.m. local time near the Union Station parking garage in Kansas City on February 14, killing one woman and injuring 22 others. The woman has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio DJ.

Eleven children were also wounded during the shooting but were expected to recover as of Wednesday night. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.