Thanksgiving truce declared as half of Americans go silent on one topic at tables

As Americans cook their birds and prepare their sides, another holiday ritual is quietly taking shape at tables across the country: avoiding arguments.

A new survey found that 58% of people will be avoiding political discussions this season.

When asked what part of Thanksgiving they find most stressful, 24% of respondents said political and/or personal discussions, according to savings.com.

Another poll reported a similar finding, with 22% of Americans in a YouGov study saying it is not very likely they will discuss politics at the table. Twenty-seven percent said they will not discuss politics at all.

A Fox News poll found that only one in five people intend to steer clear of folks with opposing political views, while three-quarters of respondents are comfortable hanging out with the opposing team this season.

It seems a growing number of families are embracing a new tradition: setting differences aside to focus on peace and togetherness.

The cultural shift comes after the hashtag "#RuinThankgiving" spread on social media in 2017, with people at Thanksgiving baiting relatives into debates.

"People have been sharing what difficult topics they plan to bring up this Thanksgiving, including the oppression within the holiday itself," an article in Teen Vogue noted at the time.

The piece added, "Some pointed out that White people and others in positions of privilege have a special responsibility to stand up for the oppressed."

Alison Cheperdak, founder of Elevate Etiquette in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital that most people aren’t actually avoiding the topic, but are protecting their relationships.

"Over the past few years, families have lived through a pandemic, heated election cycles, and endless online discourse that feels more like combat than conversation," said Cheperdak. "By the time we sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, people are tired of all that — and they want connection, not conflict."

"The most gracious guests know how to pivot gently."

She added, "Avoiding hot-button issues has become a common practice because people finally recognize how rarely those conversations go well over turkey and mashed potatoes. It’s a moment to prioritize harmony and hospitality over persuasion."

The "Was it Something I Said?" author said that steering clear of politics at the table isn’t disingenuous, but rather is a sign of respect.

"You can still be authentic without being inflammatory," she said. "The most gracious guests know how to pivot gently: ‘Let’s save that one for after dessert,’ or ‘I’d love to hear your thoughts another time. Tonight I want to enjoy being together.'"

She advised that hosts lead by example and gently shift conversations if they lean into politics.

Some people have taken to social media to share their thoughts and crack a few jokes about the topic.

"Remember to bring up politics at Thanksgiving this year to save some money on Christmas gifts," posted one woman on X.

A man wrote, "We CAN all sit at the Thanksgiving Day dinner table ... together again."

"Don't talk about politics at Thanksgiving," posted one user.

"For Thanksgiving, share memories to stay away from politics," said another person.

"One year, we were cooking our own farm-raised turkey, 35 lbs. Electricity went out, so we had to fire up our wood stove. That turkey was flying from one oven to the other as the electricity would come on for a bit. Yummy."