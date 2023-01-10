Sharon Osbourne claims 'America blacklisted her,' forced her to return to UK amid Harry and Meghan drama

Almost two years after she was dropped from CBS' "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne told ITV her defense of Piers Morgan in the Meghan Markle saga led to her being canceled and "blacklisted" in America.

"They say there isn't blacklisting in America, but I'm living proof that there is," Osbourne said on ITV's "This Morning" Monday. "Not that I'm resentful or whatever. It's just a fact of life. It happens, doesn't it?"

Osbourne advocated for "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan in March 2021 after "The Talk" panel blasted his opinions on Meghan Markle's Oprah interview as racist and sexist.

"I got threats and things like that… It's like I can look at myself in the mirror, and I know I can talk and I'm loud and I know that about myself," she said on "The Morning" Monday. "But I've never spoken with hate and I stick up for my friends and that's what I was doing. I know who I am."

SHARON OSBOURNE MAKES HER MEDIA COMEBACK ON FOX NATION: ‘I SAY WHEN I’M DONE, NOT THEM'

What began as the defense of a friend escalated into a heated discussion between Osbourne and host Sheryl Underwood. As a result of the exchange, Osbourne lost her job on "The Talk."

"Piers [Morgan] felt that Meghan was making up stories. He was branded a racist. And because I supported him, I was branded a racist," Osbourne recently said in the Fox Nation special "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back."

But losing her job was only the beginning of the backlash she'd received.



Osbourne argued critics across social media canceled her because she stood by Morgan. She also said she'd received numerous death threats, prompting her to hire 24-hour security.

Though Osbourne said she was reluctant to return to the spotlight, she has since started a career with "TalkTV," as well as helming the multi-part series on Fox Nation that released last September. She also announced her plans to return to the U.K.

"I can't get arrested in America," she said. "It went wrong. It went very, very wrong."

‘THE TALK’ STAR SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS FIRING LED TO DEATH THREATS, BLACKLISTING: ‘I JUST COULDN’T STOP CRYING'

In the wake of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," which released today, Osbourne's reflection on her treatment following the incident shows how she was caught in the crossfire of the media battle with the Sussexes.



The Sussexes' relationship with the media is just one of several topics unpacked in the tell-all.

On TalkTV's "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Monday - which streams on Fox Nation and on which Osbourne appeared as a guest - Morgan noted that "Spare" leaves out the "two biggest bombshells": allegations of racism within the royal family and refusal to help Meghan Markle over her suicidal thoughts.

Morgan, who joined the TalkTV network after losing his position with "Good Morning Britain" due to challenging those "bombshells," argued that their absence from the tell-all might signal the allegations were blown out of proportion.

"I think what's happened is he realized too late… that actually this was all going too far," Morgan said.

"Neither [allegation] were in his book, or his life," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Spare" is the latest in a string of public pronouncements by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they quit royal life in 2020. At the time, they cited what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of the duchess and a lack of support from the palace.

Critics argue while the tell-all has cast a dark cloud on the royal family, it will ultimately drive Harry and Meghan's unpopularity among the British people further down.

Subscribers can learn more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's journey towards their shocking departure from royal life by streaming ‘Who is Harry and Meghan?’ on Fox Nation.



To join Fox Nation and catch exclusive content, click here to subscribe.



Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco, Ashley Papa and Kristen Altus contributed to this report.