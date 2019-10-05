Seth Meyers: Trump 'blew the whistle on himself' with comments about Ukraine investigating Bidens

Late-night host Seth Meyers claimed on Thursday that President Trump confessed to wrongdoing when he said that Ukraine should investigate the Bidens.

"So, he just confessed on TV," Meyers said after playing a clip of Trump speaking outside of the White House. "After two weeks of lying and spinning, he just admitted to the crime he's accused of -- he basically just blew the whistle on himself."

He was referring to Trump telling reporters that it made sense for Ukraine to investigate corruption allegations surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump, on Thursday, was asked what exactly Trump hoped Ukraine would do after his phone call with the nation's president in July.

"Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, they'd start a major investigation into the Bidens. It's a very simple answer -- they should investigate the Bidens," Trump said. The clip, played on Meyers' program, also showed Trump saying that if he were President Volodymyr Zelensky, he would recommend the country start investigating the Bidens.

Meyers responded by mocking Trump, saying he should walk around with a whistle. "Ukraine should investigate Joe Biden," Meyers said before blowing a whistle.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that he didn't pressure or engage in any quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine. The rough transcript he decided to release showed him suggesting Zelensky look into the Bidens.

He has maintained that he was not trying to influence the 2020 election. Rather, he said, pushing that type of investigation was a legitimate exercise of his presidential authority.

"As President I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time," Trump tweeted on Friday.

"This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens. This does have to do with their corruption!"