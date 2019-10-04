Far-right group says it was behind bizarre outburst at Ocasio-Cortez town hall

The Lyndon LaRouche PAC, a far-right group that supports President Trump, admitted Friday that it was behind a bizarre demonstration in which a woman told Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., she should push for people to "eat" babies in order to save the planet from climate change.

"It was us," the group tweeted. "Malthusianism isn't new, Jonathan Swift knew that. Sometimes, only satire works," referring to English demographer Thomas Malthus and the Irish satirist Jonathan Swift.

The group linked to one of its press releases which claimed that the United Nations would cost millions of lives and create poverty by pursuing its plans for emissions reductions.

The incident sparked a social media firestorm with President Trump commenting that "AOC is a Wack Job." The unnamed town hall-attendee, who untruthfully identified herself as a supporter of the freshman New Yorker, told Ocasio-Cortez that the world only had "months" to act on climate change and should try to reduce the population through cannibalism.

The stunt was seemingly an attempt to mock Ocasio-Cortez's own calls for sweeping reforms like the so-called "Green New Deal" and warnings of catastrophic consequences if the world failed to address the issue.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the woman on Thursday by attempting to calm her fears. "One of the things that's very important to us is that we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez later commented on the incident by knocking Trump and defending her initial response.

"Turns out the woman yelling was a Trump supporter," she tweeted alongside a shrugging emoji. "Doesn’t rule out potential mental issue (Drs [doctors] do that) but good to know they were not in crisis. Earlier this year I was stalked & very nearly hurt by a disturbed person. I don’t take chances & immediately try to de-escalate."