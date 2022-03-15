Sen. Ron Johnson: America's enemies see weakness, believe now is time to move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Russian forces persist across Ukraine, Sen., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday that America's adversaries are seeing an opportunity to take advantage of the Biden administration's weakness.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: But the problem we have dealing with these tyrants is the Democrats, the Biden administration. All their policies are weakening America. I've always said that I agreed with President Ronald Reagan: You see peace through strength, but it's not just military strength, it's national strength. It's economic strength, but it starts with a unified country. And even though President Biden laid out in his inauguration–his number one goal is to unify and heal this nation. He’s done the exact opposite and that weakens America, throwing open borders, throwing record 40-year high inflation rates, rising crime, the embarrassing, dangerous surrender in Afghanistan.

All these things signal to our adversaries. Now's the time to move. And I'll tell you one of the more outrageous things Brian: Crawling back to Iran to enter that bad agreement. They won't even meet with us. So we're literally negotiating getting into a really bad agreement with Iran and Russia and China are doing the negotiating for us. You think maybe Russia and China perceive that as weakness in this is a good time to move.

