Sen. Rand Paul, Kelley Paul call out AP for 'abominable' coverage of DC violence against Trump supporters

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife Kelley Paul blasted the Associated Press for its "completely biased" coverage of the attacks against Trump supporters in Washington D.C. last weekend as well as the coverage they received when protesters harassed them back in August.

The senator began saying what he saw took place in D.C. following the "Million MAGA March" in support of President Trump's ongoing challenge of the election results "absolutely" reminded him of the harassment he and his wife experienced when leaving the White House on the final night of the Republican National Convention back in August, but singled out the Associated Press over what was supposed to be "objective" coverage of the attacks against Trump supporters that took place.

"The AP reported this story yesterday and I read the Associated Press story- I had no idea who's attacking who and for what reason," Paul told Fox News' Neil Cavuto. "They wouldn't describe that these were people attacking Trump people there, supporting the president. They just made it sound like, 'Oh, it's just random violence caused by the Trump rally.' This is the same thing that happened to us when we were there and Kelley can recount it well the way that the AP reported our story. It was abominable and just completely biased."

KELLEY PAUL SAYS DC VIOLENCE OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS 'BRINGS BACK AWFUL MEMORIES,' CALLS OUT 'MEDIA BIAS'

Kelley Paul told Cavuto that what inspired her Saturday tweet calling out the Associated Press was seeing the video of a young girl in tears as she was being screamed at by "grown men with megaphones" and also pointed to the "commercial-grade firecracker" that was thrown at diners at a restaurant.

"What is it going to take for the mainstream media to really report on this?" she asked. "Is somebody going to have to get horribly burned or assaulted? It's just outrageous."

Senator Paul continued sounding off against the Associated Press, telling Cavuto that "you can't tell who the people are who were arrested" from its report on the violence.

"Everybody arrested were the people attacking Trump supporters!" Paul exclaimed. "These were the anti-Trump people creating the violence entirely and yet you read AP and it doesn't even describe who these people are! They say, 'The Trump demonstration has led to violence.' Did you know when the mob attacked us and they nearly toppled a policeman and I helped to stabilize him? The AP reported that 'Oh, the policeman was jostled.' That's not the truth! Whatever happened to the Associated Press, which is supposed to be an objective beacon of truth?"

"So we complain that there's right and left in our country, but what if those at the center, what if those who say they are objective are no longer objective? Where will people find their news?" the senator asked.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER SLAMMED FOR DISMISSING VIOLENCE AGAINST TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN DC AS 'OUT OF CONTEXT CLIPS'

On Saturday, Kelley Paul took to Twitter and reacted to what she was seeing taking place at the nation's capital.

"Watching video of people being assaulted and mobbed by BLM / Antifa in DC tonight brings back awful memories," she wrote. "Want an example of media bias? When @RandPaul and I spoke out about our mob assault, the @AP reported our claim was 'without evidence' despite 10 minutes of video."

She was referring to the harassment she and her husband faced after leaving the White House on the final night of the GOP convention back in August.

At the time, The Associated Press ran the headline "Sen. Paul complains about 'angry mob' encounter after RNC," and began its report with "Sen. Rand Paul, who was surrounded by screaming protesters when he and his wife left President Trump's Republican National Convention speech at the White House, claimed without evidence on Friday that he had been 'attacked by an angry mob' of the type that would be unleashed in Joe Biden’s America."