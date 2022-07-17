Sen. Manchin's ‘legacy is climate destruction,’ ‘broken planet,’ claims NY Times guest essay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Political science associate professor Leah Stokes attacked Sen. Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va., for holding up the Democrats’ latest spending package on Saturday.

In a guest essay for the New York Times, Stokes explained that by blocking the bill, Manchin threatens to do harm against the fight against the "climate crisis."

"Over the last year and a half, I’ve dissected every remark I could find in the press from Senator Joe Manchin on climate change. With the fate of our planet hanging in the balance, his every utterance was of global significance. But his statements have been like a weather vane, blowing in every direction. It’s now clear that Mr. Manchin has wasted what little time this Congress had left to make real progress on the climate crisis," Stokes wrote.

On Thursday, reports came out that Manchin told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he wouldn’t support a reconciliation bill with climate or energy provisions. His response was consistent with his previous criticism of the Biden administration in November for its approach to climate change.

Stokes, however, insisted that these actions would lead to a "broken planet" for Manchin’s descendants and wondered "how he looks his grandchildren in the eye."

"While he may leave his descendants plenty of money, they will also inherit a broken planet. Like other young people, Mr. Manchin’s grandchildren will grow up knowing that his legacy is climate destruction," she wrote.

Various other media outlets have attacked Manchin for halting President Biden’s agenda as well as the slim Democrat majority in the Senate. The Washington Post claimed on Wednesday that Manchin’s opposition to the climate change provision could have "fatal, permanent and global" effects.

Stokes also accused Manchin of being motivated not by rising inflation rates but his involvement with the coal industry.

"But with climate change, speed is everything. And Mr. Manchin’s actions will slow down our pace. Many of the people and places we hold dear will face the consequences of his moral corruption," Stokes wrote.

She closed, "Hold your children close tonight. Leave some water out for the birds. And make a plan to call your elected leaders to demand climate action, to rip out your fossil fuel furnace or to buy an e-bike. The climate crisis is getting worse, and Congress is one vote short of saving us. We’re going to have to save ourselves."

Despite criticizing the Democrats’ climate change efforts, Manchin pushed back on Friday against claims that he has outright opposed the spending bill. He has since stated that he will wait until August, after the July inflation numbers are released, to make a decision.