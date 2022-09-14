Sen Lindsey Graham explains proposed federal abortion bill: 'I have no apology for being proudly pro-life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham detailed the federal abortion legislation he proposed Tuesday and defended its timing Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. GRAHAM: I'm proudly pro-life, and I have no apology for being pro-life and there is no bad time to defend the unborn. So if you expect me to sit on the sidelines and watch the Democratic Party try to pass the most radical abortion law in the history of the country, you're talking to the wrong guy. What do I oppose? Schumer and Pelosi have proposed a law for the entire nation that would allow abortion on-demand until the point of birth. There are seven nations on the planet that have that extreme view.

GRAHAM INTRODUCING 15-WEEK ABORTION BAN, SAYS BILL MAY HELP GOP IN MIDTERMS

…

What am I proposing for our country? That at 15 weeks, when the baby can feel pain, you provide anesthesia to save its life. If you operate on it, it should be protected from being dismembered by an abortionist. That puts us in line with France, Germany, Great Britain. They all have abortion bans below 15 weeks.

