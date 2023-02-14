Sen. Kennedy demands answers from Biden officials to 'basic questions' about unidentified objects

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., echoed nationwide confusion over several downed unidentified objects in the weeks following a Chinese spy craft flying in U.S. airspace. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Kennedy called out the Biden administration for the lack of communication with the American people and urged the president to provide answers to the "basic questions."

CHINA CALLS US ‘TRIGGER-HAPPY' ON DEFENDING AIRSPACE AFTER ‘OBJECTS’ SHOT DOWN

JOHN KENNEDY: If you are confused, you understand the situation perfectly. Ten days ago, we were led to believe that our skies are clear, and now all of a sudden we've got spy balloons and unidentified objects raining down on us like confetti. We have had one briefing by, I would say, junior members of the Intelligence Committee. We're going to have another one today. I've listened to a lot of folks go on your show and others and talk about what's going on. But the truth is, I don't think anybody except the members of the Intelligence Committee know jack. And that's kind of where we are. But the American people deserve to know what's going on.

…

Look, we have, I think, 17 intelligence agencies, the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency, tens of thousands of employees. The director of national intelligence coordinates all that. She is a cabinet-level officer. She needs to come brief the United States Congress, and then she and President Biden need to talk straight to the American people. It would be nice to just answer basic questions. And they haven't done that. And that's the reason we have unity in confusion. It's real simple. Who's doing this? What are these objects? What's the threat to the American people?