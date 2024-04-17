Sen. John Kennedy warns Israel won't get 'much help' from Biden admin in possible counterattack on Iran

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., slammed the Biden administration's foreign policy in the Middle East, warning Israel should not expect significant support from the president as it weighs a potential response to Iran's drone and missile attack. Kennedy argued on "Fox & Friends" that the Israelis know the Biden White House isn't filled with "wartime consiglieres" who are interested in continued military action against Hamas.

JOHN KENNEDY: Of course Israel is going to respond. That's how they've survived all these years… The message to their enemies has always been and has to be, if you hurt us, we will open you up like a soft peanut. That's deterrence 101. I think the response will be smart. I think it'll be strategic. I don't think Israel's going to take its eye off of the prize here. Israel's got to destroy Hamas, and it's clear they're not going to get much help from President Biden. We've got to do to Hamas, what we did to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. … I'm sure it's apparent to the people of Israel that the people in the Biden administration, these folks are not wartime consiglieres... They're a lot more comfortable going on NPR and debating whether a man can breastfeed than they are... standing up to our enemies and Israel's enemies. It is what it is. We've seen that in the war in the Middle East, and we've seen that in Ukraine.

President Biden left a question about Iran's recent attacks against Israel unanswered at a press conference on Monday.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the question shortly before Biden departed from his presser with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Several reporters began shouting questions at the two world leaders, but Doocy's query rang loud and clear.

"President Biden, you told Iran, ‘Don't,’ and they did it anyway, so what now?" the journalist asked.

Doocy's question was a reference to Biden's previous warning against the Iranian regime on Friday. He said that an Iranian strike against Israel was imminent, less than a day before the airstrikes commenced.

At the time, Biden told reporters that his only message to Iran was, "Don’t." His response sparked outrage from Republicans.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh was pressed Tuesday on "America's Newsroom" about whether the United States would help Israel in counterstrikes against Iran.

Singh replied, "That is a question for Israel to answer," while touting the coordinated response from the U.S. and allies to help Israel defend itself against the Iranian attack.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano, Michael Lee and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.