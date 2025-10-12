Sen. Graham says he wasn't bothered ‘one damn bit’ about Letitia James, Comey getting indicted

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker on Sunday that he wasn’t bothered "one damn bit" by the indictments of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.

Graham and Welker sparred over the indictments during Sunday's broadcast, as Welker pressed the senator on whether President Donald Trump was directing the Department of Justice to target his political opponents.

Graham waved off the accusations, telling Welker, "This may bother you that people are being held accountable, but it doesn’t bother me one damn bit."

COMEY DENIES CHARGES, DECLARES 'I AM NOT AFRAID'

A federal grand jury in Virginia last week charged James with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. The indictment centers on her purchase of a home in Norfolk, which prosecutors allege she falsely claimed as a second residence to secure better loan terms before leasing it to tenants. James has denied wrongdoing, calling the charges "political retribution."

A federal grand jury also indicted Comey in September on two counts: making false statements within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Comey denied the charges in a video posted to social media following the indictment, adding, "I am not afraid."

Critics on the left have condemned both indictments, alleging they were brought at the behest of a president seeking revenge against his political rivals.

Welker cited a recent Truth Social post from Trump urging U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute James, Comey, and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. — a message Trump reportedly intended to be private.

She asked Graham whether it was "appropriate for the president to direct his attorney general to indict whoever he says."

TRUMP TO FORCE OUT VIRGINIA PROSECUTOR AMID PRESSURE TO INDICT LETITIA JAMES

Graham replied that he believes it's appropriate for Comey and others to answer for their conduct. The lawmaker then pivoted to how Trump was indicted during the Biden administration.

"And Trump got indicted 91 times, three days after he announced for president on February 15th, 2022."

Welker continued to press Graham on whether Trump’s requests were appropriate.

"I’m asking about right now and this sitting president’s actions right now," she said, adding that both James and Comey say they’re innocent of the charges.

"Good. They will have the chance to prove it," Graham replied.

The host insisted Graham answer if Trump asking Bondi to prosecute the individuals "crosses a line between the Justice Department being independent from the executive branch."

Graham put it back on the previous administration, replying, "I think our Justice Department in the hands of Biden crossed every line there is to cross."

Again, Welker asked, "What about Trump?"

"No, I think the grand jury is going to take care of this," he said, before accusing the media of not wondering whether James’ prosecution of Trump was appropriate.

"But you didn’t care any about this, you didn’t care that Letitia James made up charges that no one has ever faced ––"

Welker interrupted, saying that President Biden "never publicly called for Trump to be indicted."

Graham shot back, "Biden regretted that they didn’t do it before the election. Jack Smith surveilled my phone records and eight other senators. Jack Smith introduced his brief against Trump, October the 24th, before the 2024 election, violating every protocol just to politicize the election."