Sen. Graham sounds alarm on terror threat after Marine base incident: 'Wake-up call'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., demanded answers from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after illegal immigrants from Jordan tried to breach a Marine base in Virginia. Speaking on "Hannity" Tuesday, Graham said the Biden administration's policies are failing and putting Americans at risk.

JORDANIAN WHO TRIED TO BREACH MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO WAS IN US ILLEGALLY, SOURCES SAY

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: At what point does it become clear your policies are not working? Look at what's going on in the Mideast. … Look at the world we live in. They're trying to arrest the prime minister of Israel and the defense minister for fighting back against Hamas. They're putting the ICC, a rogue prosecutor is drunk with power. The Biden administration needs to up their game when it comes to Israel, given the weapons they need to win a war they can't afford to lose. Secure our border. At what point in time does it become clear your policies are failing and we're going to get attacked again? We're living on borrowed time. If this is not a wake-up call, what would be?

One of the two Jordanian nationals who tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia earlier this month crossed into the U.S. illegally in April before he was released from custody, multiple Department of Homeland Security sources have revealed to Fox News.

The individual, who along with his colleague is now in ICE custody awaiting removal proceedings, crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in the San Diego sector, the sources said.

He was later released on a notice to appear in court because there was no initial derogatory information found regarding him, the sources added. They said the other Jordanian national was an overstay on a student visa.

"Please explain how they came to the United States. Were they here illegally? Are either of them on any terrorist watchlist?" Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member, questioned Mayorkas in a letter, also requesting the current status of the individuals.

The two foreign nationals sought entry to Quantico earlier this month, presenting themselves in a box truck and identifying as delivery drivers. After being brought to a holding area, they attempted to move further toward the Marine base. However, they were prevented from doing so by officers.

The individuals were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody following the event.

Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner previously told Fox News Digital that the foreign nationals were in removal proceedings.

