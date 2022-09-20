Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lindsey Graham calls for Hunter Biden special counsel on 'Fox & Friends': 'The laptop is real'

Graham calls out double standard for dealing with Hunter Biden scandal

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lindsey Graham: Every media outlet suppressed the Hunter Biden story Video

Lindsey Graham: Every media outlet suppressed the Hunter Biden story

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., calls out the left and the media for their double standard and suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that an independent special counsel is needed to look into Hunter Biden's laptop and business dealings. Graham said the matter should be handled in the same way as Robert Mueller looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

HUNTER BIDEN PROBE: SENATE REPUBLICANS DEMAND SPECIAL COUNSEL AUTHORITY FOR PROSECUTOR AS INQUIRY HEATS UP

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I believe that you should have somebody looking at Hunter Biden other than a Delaware prosecutor. We're having a prosecutor in the guy's home state. The prosecutor is a fine fellow, but can you imagine what the left would do if I suggested we should not have had a special counsel in the Mueller investigation? We had a guy. It worked. What I am saying is, given all the evidence is coming out about Hunter Biden, the laptop is real. Every media outlet in this country suppressed a story, including social media. The laptop is real. They said it wasn't. I want somebody outside of politics, Delaware politics, looking at Hunter Biden like they looked at Trump. That's not unfair.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Graham: Biden shouldn't go on TV again after '60 Minutes' interview Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.