Lindsey Graham calls for Hunter Biden special counsel on 'Fox & Friends': 'The laptop is real'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that an independent special counsel is needed to look into Hunter Biden's laptop and business dealings. Graham said the matter should be handled in the same way as Robert Mueller looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I believe that you should have somebody looking at Hunter Biden other than a Delaware prosecutor. We're having a prosecutor in the guy's home state. The prosecutor is a fine fellow, but can you imagine what the left would do if I suggested we should not have had a special counsel in the Mueller investigation? We had a guy. It worked. What I am saying is, given all the evidence is coming out about Hunter Biden, the laptop is real. Every media outlet in this country suppressed a story, including social media. The laptop is real. They said it wasn't. I want somebody outside of politics, Delaware politics, looking at Hunter Biden like they looked at Trump. That's not unfair.

