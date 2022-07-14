Sen. Cotton slams Biden's 'pathetic' bid for foreign oil: 'Energy independence is not just a slogan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticized the Biden administration for seeking solutions to America's energy crisis with foreign oil. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Cotton warned that energy dependence created by President Biden's policies risks America's freedom to defend itself and its allies from threats.

AS BIDEN ASKS SAUDIS FOR OIL HELP, US ENERGY REPS SAY THEY'RE TIRED OF ‘VILIFICATION’

SEN. TOM COTTON: I don't even know if Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and some of our other partners in the Middle East have that much spare capacity. But you make a very good point. Whether it is friend or foe, we should be producing as much of our own oil and gas in America as we can. It was very, very pathetic when Joe Biden went hat in hand to Venezuela and Iran a couple of months ago as gas prices spike, asking them to produce more oil rather than going to North Dakota or Texas or Arkansas or Louisiana, and asking us to produce more oil. That's what we should be doing. Energy independence is not just a slogan, because the opposite of it is energy dependence. And we've seen that energy dependence - in the war in Ukraine and Russia's got Germany and other countries over a barrel - [will] greatly constrain our freedom of action in the world and our ability to defend our own people and their interests.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: