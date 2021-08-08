Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Democrats 'spent enough time and money' trying to 'trash' Kavanaugh

Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., regarding the Democrats’ latest efforts to attack Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

On "Sunday Night in America," Blackburn discussed several Democrat lawmakers calling for the FBI to reinvestigate Justice Kavanaugh as well as calls for his impeachment. She emphasized to Gowdy that these actions are clearly meant only to remove a Trump-appointed judge from his position.

"It doesn’t matter. If somebody was appointed by President Trump to a commission or a court, the left is going after them. They want to remove them all, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing with Justice Kavanaugh," Blackburn said.

"They spent tens of thousands of dark money from the Democrats’ side to try and defeat him. He survived, so now this is punishment. And they want a liberal leftist that will be there to approve their federalizing the election, taking away states’ constitutional rights, approving D.C. statehood, open borders, non-citizen voting, their leftist agenda. The list goes on and on."

She also defended Kavanaugh’s position remarking "We have spent enough time and money trashing a good man and his name. He is on the Supreme Court. Justice Kavanaugh is an honorable man. He is doing an honorable job on the Supreme Court."

Gowdy then inquired of Blackburn as to how she’ll vote regarding the upcoming $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan that was advanced by the Senate. Blackburn emphasized that she will be a "no" vote and further criticized the bill as a whole.

"This is number one the gateway to socialism. This is their down payment on the Green New Deal. This is what they’re wanting to do to bring about their transformation of America," Blackburn said.

She also warned that the bill is likely a gateway for a $3.5 trillion supplemental infrastructure and social spending plan sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"This is something too expensive to afford," Blackburn said.

"We need to be more thoughtful and do a bill that is going to tend to roads and rivers and runways and railways and broadband and do it with the money that we have. Don’t go spending the money that our children and grandchildren are going to have to payback, mortgaging their future, taking away their freedom."

Blackburn closed by emphasizing the need for a solid infrastructure plan that does not "mortgage" our children’s futures.

"I’m all for infrastructure. I am not for this bill. I am not for the amount of debt this is going to pour onto our nation’s books. And I am not for mortgaging the kids’ future."