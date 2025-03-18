Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

White House

Semisonic band condemns White House's use of their 'Closing Time' song in deportation video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reposted the video showing authorities processing shackled illegal immigrants to the tune

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
White House defends deportation of alleged gang members Video

White House defends deportation of alleged gang members

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the legal battle over alleged gang member deportations on The Story.

The band Semisonic made clear Monday that it did not "authorize or condone" a White House video using their song "Closing Time."

The official White House and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) X accounts posted the video showing deportations to the famed '90s song, with the White House featuring the lyrics, "You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here." 

"It's closing time. We are making America safe again," CBP said in its repost.

A screenshot of a deportation video next to the band Semisonic

Semisonic said that the White House did not ask for their permission to use their song "Closing Time." (White House | Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

'GOD BLESS THE USA' SINGER LEE GREENWOOD SAYS IT'S A 'PRIVILEGE' TO PERFORM HIS HIT SONG FOR TRUMP

In a statement posted hours later, Semisonic said that the band did not approve of the video and that the Trump administration had "missed the point" of the song.

"We did not authorize or condone the White House’s use of our song ‘Closing Time’ in any way. And no, they didn’t ask. The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely," Semisonic wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the video during Monday’s press briefing, saying it "sums up our immigration policy pretty well: You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."

"The White House and our entire government clearly is leaning into the message of this president and we are unafraid to double down and to take responsibility and ownership of the serious decisions that are being made," Leavitt said. "The president was elected with an overwhelming mandate to launch the largest mass deportation campaign in American history. And that's exactly what he is doing."

KID ROCK DEFENDS TRUMP'S MUSIC TASTE AS 'FREAKIN' THE BEST' AFTER MEDIA BACKLASH

White House deportation video images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the video, saying it "sums up" the Trump administration's immigration policy. (Getty/White House)

Semisonic joins a lengthy list of famous bands and musicians, including Foo Fighters, Celine Dion, Beyoncé and ABBA, who have complained about President Donald Trump using their songs during campaign or White House events.

One notable exception is the Village People. After previously insisting Trump stop using their songs "Y.M.C.A." and "Macho Man," the band’s founding member Victor Willis changed his mind in 2024 after complimenting Trump for "bringing so much joy to the American people" with his songs. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.