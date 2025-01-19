'God Bless the USA' singer Lee Greenwood says it's a 'privilege' to perform his hit song for Trump

Singer Lee Greenwood’s song "God Bless the USA" was played before almost every one of President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign rallies as he sought to return to the White House.

Now, a day before Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, Greenwood is set to perform the hit song once again at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

"What a privilege," said Greenwood Sunday on "America Reports." "Here we are inside the Capital Arena. We stepped out of the snow. It's nice and dry in here. And there's an electric excitement inside this arena."

The 82-year-old, who is also set to perform at Trump’s second inauguration , reflected on his music career and how he gained Trump’s attention with the patriotic tune.

"I've been a country artist for 40 years with 11 number-one songs. I'm established in Nashville, Tennessee. I'm not originally from Tennessee. I'm from California. After traveling the country for 40 years, it's interesting that the association with the President of the United States expands the people's knowledge of who you are and what your career is," Greenwood told co-anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith.

"There's a line in my song that ‘I gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today.’ I had no idea when I wrote that song and that line I would actually be standing next to the President of the United States."

He said that no matter how many times he sings the song, he tries to sing it differently in every environment, adding, "Sometimes, just sitting at the piano in a small, intimate performance or in an arena like this, there's going to have to be more of a projection."

Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock and the Village People, who are known for their hit song "YMCA," are also set to perform at the Capital One Arena.