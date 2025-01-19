Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

'God Bless the USA' singer Lee Greenwood says it's a 'privilege' to perform his hit song for Trump

Greenwood will perform at the Capital One Arena and on Inauguration Day

Fox News
Published
close
Lee Greenwood describes ‘electric excitement’ ahead of Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ Video

Lee Greenwood describes ‘electric excitement’ ahead of Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’

Singer Lee Greenwood tells ‘America Reports’ what it is like performing his ‘God Bless the USA’ song ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Singer Lee Greenwood’s song "God Bless the USA" was played before almost every one of President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign rallies as he sought to return to the White House. 

Now, a day before Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, Greenwood is set to perform the hit song once again at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. 

"What a privilege," said Greenwood Sunday on "America Reports." "Here we are inside the Capital Arena. We stepped out of the snow. It's nice and dry in here. And there's an electric excitement inside this arena."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP'S 1ST INAUGURATION DAY; WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MONDAY

Supporters gather outside Capital One Arena, ahead of a rally for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term

Supporters gather outside Capital One Arena, ahead of a rally for President-elect Trump the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. (Reuters/Marko Djurica)

The 82-year-old, who is also set to perform at Trump’s second inauguration, reflected on his music career and how he gained Trump’s attention with the patriotic tune. 

"I've been a country artist for 40 years with 11 number-one songs. I'm established in Nashville, Tennessee. I'm not originally from Tennessee. I'm from California. After traveling the country for 40 years, it's interesting that the association with the President of the United States expands the people's knowledge of who you are and what your career is," Greenwood told co-anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith.

TRUMP TO BE INAUGURATED INSIDE: LAST CEREMONY HELD INDOORS WAS REAGAN'S IN 1985

"There's a line in my song that ‘I gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today.’ I had no idea when I wrote that song and that line I would actually be standing next to the President of the United States."

Trump is pictured in front of the US Capitol Building, surrounded by fencing in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Trump is pictured in front of the U.S. Capitol, surrounded by fencing in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Trump-Vance Transition Team)

He said that no matter how many times he sings the song, he tries to sing it differently in every environment, adding, "Sometimes, just sitting at the piano in a small, intimate performance or in an arena like this, there's going to have to be more of a projection."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock and the Village People, who are known for their hit song "YMCA," are also set to perform at the Capital One Arena.

Related Topics