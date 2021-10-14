Jimmy Failla on school cancelling Halloween parade over inclusivity: 'What a dumb time to be alive'

Fox News Radio host and comedian Jimmy Failla joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, and roasted the Seattle school that cancelled their Halloween parade over issues of ‘inclusivity.’

SEATTLE SCHOOL CANCELS HALLOWEEN PARADE BECAUSE IT 'MARGINALIZES STUDENTS OF COLOR'

JIMMY FAILLA: I mean, what a dumb time to be alive, but the good news is we finally found one day where kids won't have to wear a mask at school, so I guess that's a positive, but shame on these white people because that's who's doing this to these poor kids. There's a lot of white people on the woke left that are constantly hunting for new ways to outwoke the other white people on the woke left by identifying areas of offense. Nobody was out there calling on someone to cancel Halloween. Would you stop it? And as for this idea that, you know, some kids might not have a costume? OK, great. Give them a mitt and they're a baseball player. Give them a ball and they're a football player. Give them a Kardashian and they're a basketball player. The point is, there are options.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW