Father who moved family out of Seattle says others should follow: 'It's completely out of control'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryle Goodrich moved his family out of Seattle over concerns about crime after a homeless encampment was allowed next to his children’s school. Now, after seeing the homeless crisis worsen and the crime rates surge, Goodrich said leaving the liberal city was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday claimed his city is on track to be one of the safest cities in America. Goodrich, however, argued the crime is out of control.

TUCKER CARLSON: THE HOMELESS CRISIS IS A SYMPTOM OF OUR SOCIETY COLLAPSING IN REAL TIME

He said on "America’s Newsroom" Friday that while living in Seattle he had to constantly scan sidewalks and playgrounds for needles.

"It’s not a normal place to be," Goodrich told host Gillian Turner. "It’s completely out of hand."

Goodrich said "it's not normal" to be accosted by homeless people while walking with your children or have to scan the playground for used needles.

Goodrich previously spoke out in April 2021 after he found a katana sword and a throwing ax in the homeless encampment next to his son’s school. He said the camp was "completely unmanaged" and within view of elementary students during recess.

"There was a lot of drug use and weapons and violence," he said. "And there was gunfire."

SEATTLE IS IN ‘A CRIMINAL AND HUMANITARIAN EMERGENCY,’ BAKER SAYS AS RAMPANT CRIME FORCES BUSINESSES TO CLOSE

According to the Seattle Police Department, aggravated assault is up 24% in 2022 compared to the previous year, and robberies are up 18%. While homicides are currently down, Goodrich said the city may be on track for an all-time record.

Goodrich acknowledged Mayor Harrell’s efforts to improve things but noted a primary cause of the problems is a lack of support for the police.

"Our police has been so underfunded," he said. "Things are completely out of control in Seattle still even though the new mayor is trying to do better, and I wish him all the best."

Seattle’s latest effort to curb the homeless crisis included the creation of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, which purchased hotels to house the homeless.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goodrich maintained, however, that leaving the city was a good decision despite all the efforts at improvement.

"And I would encourage people to keep considering leaving Seattle," he said.